The famous Ford squad has opted for a subtle change to its cars for the Darwin Triple Crown, working with artist Kurun Warun to integrate artwork into its regular livery.

Warun’s work draws inspiration from the natural elements across the lands and tells a powerful story of intergenerational teaching and sharing of culture.

A key feature to the artwork is a traditional kangaroo hunting dance, a way of passing skills from Elders to younger generations.

“It’s awesome – it’s the first time I’ve ever had a painting on race cars and it’s a thrill just to be part of it,” said Warun.

“It’s a proud moment for me and my family – my kids and friends. We’re just hoping that the team wins now.”

Warun and his family will spend the race weekend at Hidden Valley with the team.

“Kurun Warun’s artwork is particularly striking and looks amazing when presented on our Shell V-Power Mustangs,” said DJR CEO David Noble.

“We are proud to be able to showcase his artwork on the cars as well as through the uniforms our drivers and team will wear during the event.

“We’re also excited to say the pit walling in our garage will strongly feature Kurun Warun’s work so it will be highly visible throughout the event.”