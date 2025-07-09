The team is understood to have secured compensation from Ford following news Triple Eight will be awarded the engine supply contract as well as homologation team duties.

DJR purchased the Ford engine supply business from Herrod Performance at the end of 2023, investing millions into it under the Motorsport Powertrains banner.

That investment was made amid repeated threats from Ford’s US bosses that it would quit the sport due to dissatisfaction over parity between the Gen3 Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro.

A deal signed early this year between Ford and Triple Eight – believed to be for the next five years – allayed any lingering fears of a Blue Oval withdrawal.

However, after a failed bid to have GM supplier KRE take charge of the Ford engine supply, Triple Eight elected to set up its own engine shop in-house rather than take over MPT.

The situation left DJR seeking to secure a resolution with Ford before the handover of it and the homologation team duties could take place.

That has now occurred and DJR bosses see shedding the engine supply and HT roles as a chance to shift full focus back onto the team’s own racing operations.

The squad has slipped in competitiveness during the Gen3 era amid the workload involved in helping the greater Blue Oval cause.

MPT operates from a leased building across the M1 highway from DJR’s main race shop and employs three full-time staff.

A further five were shifted from DJR to MPT amid initial efforts to rescue the program and are expected to be redeployed within the race team.

The handover of the engine duties will begin next week and paves the way for DJR to also begin transferring crucial homologation team information to Triple Eight.

Although Triple Eight will not officially take over as Ford’s HT until the conclusion of its final season racing Camaros, it will spearhead any work this year that relates to 2026.

Triple Eight plans to put its first Mustang on track in the coming months as it assesses possible changes to the Ford package ahead of next year.