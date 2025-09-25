The team has listed chassis DJRS-05 for public sale through specialist and luxury car outlet Young Timers Garage.

DJRS-05 was debuted as the Simona De Silvestro/Kai Allen wildcard in the 2023 Bathurst 1000 before becoming Will Davison’s #17 entry from the following round on the Gold Coast.

Davison campaigned it throughout 2024 – which included a heavy crash in qualifying at the Great Race – before the car was retired at the end of the season.

The listing declares the car is ready for “one lucky new collector to enjoy at the track or just stare proudly in your man cave with your lucky mates.”

It also notes that the car can only be used “on personal/private basis” and not competition.

Current generation Supercars are sold to collectors with minor revisions, including a different ECU and aerodynamic adjustments, to allay any concerns of illegal testing.

DJR has confirmed to Speedcafe that the car could still be used in the Super2 Series once Gen3 machines become eligible.

DJRS-05 has emerged for sale in the same week that DJR has undertaken an unusual chassis swap for Davison ahead of next month’s Bathurst 1000.

The team recalled DJRS-06 from the National Motor Racing Museum at Bathurst after a decision to park Davison’s latest chassis, DJRS-08, amid a run of poor results.

DJR retains five of the six Gen3 Mustangs it has built to date.

The only car sold is Davison’s first Gen3 car, DJRS-03, which was purchased by Ford and remains in the United States following its trip to the Windshear wind tunnel at the end of 2023.

Anton De Pasquale’s 2023/24 Mustang, DJRS-04, is now at the Bathurst museum following the unplanned pre-event chassis shuffle and will be used in the TV broadcast of the Great Race.