That’s the view of CEO David Noble, who has moved to quell any uncertainty over who will be in the #17 Shell Mustang next season.

Early silly season chat has at times pointed to potential change at DJR, although without any clear replacement for Davison.

That chat has perplexed Noble, who says Davison’s seat is under no danger for next season.

When asked by Speedcafe about the questions over Davison’s future, Noble said: “I don’t know why.

“I’ve said to people on and off the record, he’s a long-term driver with us. That’s where I see him.

“We don’t generally release [contract] time frames, but I don’t think Will is going anywhere. We’re happy with where he’s at from a driving perspective. He’s fit. We just need to give him a better car.”

While that ‘long-term’ vision may include co-driving as well as full-timer duties, Noble was emphatic that there are no doubts over Davison’s full-time status for 2026.

“No – we’re comfortable with where he’s at,” he said.

“We’ve got to deliver on our side, so he’s got something better under his seat.”

Davison currently sits 14th in the Supercars standings off the back of a tough run of form for DJR across the last two rounds in Tasmania and Perth.

He debuted a brand new James White/Erebus-built chassis in Perth, but banked just a single top 10 finish from the three races.

Davison does, however, claim DJR’s best individual finish of the season so far, a second in Taupo.

Teammate Brodie Kostecki sits seventh in the standings after Perth.