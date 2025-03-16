The Ford squad will run a revised version of its new-for-2025 livery which doesn’t feature the Shell red or the V-Power branding.

Instead the two Mustangs will sport a deeper red and major backing from Jet Couriers, one of co-owner Brett Ralph’s businesses.

The move is because Shell V-Power isn’t available in New Zealand as a product.

The Shell logo itself will still feature on the front cheeks of the two DJR cars.

“The Jet Couriers livery will look superb on the Shell V-Power Ford Mustangs,” said DJR CEO David Noble.

“The Taupo Super440 will be another amazing event. Last year we saw just how passionate the New Zealand crowd were in what was a very successful event for us and we’re expecting another full house in April.

“I know there will be plenty of support for us in the new Jet Couriers livery.

“We’re also pleased to say that we’ll have some limited edition Jet Couriers-branded merchandise available at the track to celebrate the partnership.

“A huge thanks to Brett, Shaun and the entire team at Jet Couriers for extending their support and also to Viva Energy for allowing another brand the opportunity to be showcased on our cars.”

The Taupo Super440 takes place on April 10-13.