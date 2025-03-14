This time it was Dick Johnson Racing and Will Davison that were at the centre of a hat storm, which required changes to signage at the DJR garage.

The signage includes head shots of each driver which were chosen from a pool of media photos collated by Supercars ahead of the new season.

In two cases, Davison and Cam Waters, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation chose photos of the drivers wearing the Boost pole hat.

For DJR that posed a commercial hiccup given the squad is backed by rival telco Pivotel.

Once flagged with Supercars and the AGPC, the Boost Mobile signage was blacked out on Davison’s hat.

Speedcafe understands that DJR wouldn’t have taken issue with the hat if it had been category-wide, rather than just the two drivers.

It is expected that the Davison image will be replaced at some point today with an image with no hat.

Although requesting the change to the Albert Park signage, DJR confirmed its drivers would still wear the Boost hat if they score a pole position.

Chaz Mostert, Broc Feeney and David Reynolds are all exempt from wearing the hat due to clashing sponsorship.

Those exemptions prompted the original hat debacle last year that saw Boost initially scale back its spend on the pole award when Supercars failed to enforce its use to all drivers.

The Boost hat then roared back into the headlines at Bathurst and the Gold Coast after then-Erebus driver Kostecki scored poles, given the long-standing feud between Boost founder Peter Adderton and Erebus CEO Barry Ryan.