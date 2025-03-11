The #99 is on a rolling sponsorship program for the season with Young Timer’s Garage taking over from Chiko as the major backer for the Australian GP.

The deal is a growing of ties between YTG and Erebus, with YTG having hosted the squad’s pre-season launch.

According this latest announcement, the black and gold look is a tip of the hat to iconic F1 cars.

“We had an incredible day launching our season with YTG, and it’s awesome to have them on board as primary partner on my car for the Australian Grand Prix,” Murray said.

“The livery looks unbelievable, and I can’t wait to hit the track with it in front of a huge crowd at Albert Park.”

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan added: “[Founder] Shaun [Baker] and the team at YTG share our passion for performance and pushing the limits, so it’s great to expand our partnership in such a big way.

“The Grand Prix is one of the biggest events of the year, and this car will definitely stand out on track.”

According to Baker, a naming rights deal with Erebus was a “no-brainer”.

“Erebus is a team that embodies everything we believe in at YTG — passion, excellence, and a drive to be the best,”he said.

“After hosting the season launch, it was a no-brainer to continue that momentum into the [Australian] Grand Prix, and we’re thrilled to see our brand showcased on such a stunning livery.”