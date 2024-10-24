Local fuel retailer Hope Energy will don the side of the #1 Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro on the streets of Surfers Paradise.

The team unveiled the new-look car at its Arundel station a short drive from the street circuit.

Kostecki returns to the streets of the Gold Coast with winning in mind.

Featured Videos

Last year he came up short in a dog fight with then-Grove Racing driver David Reynolds, who cut the Turn 1 chicane in controversial circumstances.

Kostecki finished fifth on Saturday before claiming pole position for Sunday’s race in which he was the runner-up.

Heading into the 2025 edition of the event, Kostecki sits 21st in the drivers’ championship.

The Perth-born pilot could vault himself into the top 20 this weekend with the Blanchard Racing Team’s James Courtney just 23 points ahead.