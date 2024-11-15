Le Brocq, who took part in practice on Thursday, has made the call to travel back to Melbourne for the impending birth of his first child.

Murray, 23, was already with the Erebus team in Adelaide in preparation for replacing Brodie Kostecki in the team’s line-up next year.

Erebus confirmed Le Brocq’s sudden departure from Adelaide on social media.

“Cooper will be jumping behind the wheel of Car #9 for the rest of the weekend, with Jack heading home to Queensland early today to await the arrival of a mini JLB!” read a post.

Le Brocq currently sits 12th in the championship – without a podium finish this season – but is likely to lose several positions with his absence.

Murray has already contested three Supercars Championship events this year as part of Triple Eight’s Supercheap Auto wildcard program.

He impressed on debut at Hidden Valley with a Top 10 Shootout appearance, before finishing fifth at the Sandown 500 alongside Craig Lowndes and also performing strongly at Bathurst.

Murray spent the Gold Coast 500 with the Erebus team and drove Erebus’ two Camaros at a Queensland Raceway ride day on the Tuesday after the event.

The driver had contested the early rounds of the 2024 Super2 Series with Eggleston Motorsport but pulled out of that deal for Bathurst and Adelaide.

Murray told Speedcafe this week that the Gen3 cars suit his style more than the Gen2 machines used in Super2.

“Since I first drove the Gen3 car, which Barry [Ryan, Erebus CEO] gave me my first chance in last year, I loved it way more than the Gen2 Super2 cars,” he said.

“The Gen2 feels more like a GT3, where I feel the Gen3 is more of a driver’s car, less aero, and you have to really be smart about how you drive it with the tyre.

“I feel it just suits my driving style and how I operate a lot more.”

Eggleston has replaced Murray with Thomas Maxwell, who had competed in earlier Dunlop Series rounds with the MW Motorsport Super3 squad that is absent from Adelaide.