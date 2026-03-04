The 35-year-old Brit drove Anton De Pasquale’s DeWalt entry at the Grand Prix venue on Wednesday afternoon with the Australian in the passenger seat.

The outing took place to film a piece for F1 TV, with which Palmer works as an analyst and commentator.

Palmer, the 2014 GP2 Series winner, contested 35 Grands Prix for the Renault F1 team across the 2016 and ’17 seasons.

He’s since transitioned to broadcasting and featured on an alternate commentary stream carried in Australia by Kayo Sports in the second half of 2025.

“It was a huge amount of fun,” said Palmer of his Supercars laps.

“I had a run as a passenger last year and you could feel the grip and the speed, it was really impressive, but to get behind the wheel is very cool.



“[I was] trying to slide a little bit, feel the limit of grip and feeling the power the car’s got as well.”

Palmer said the experience was “night and day different” from his previous Albert Park experience in F1 machinery.

“It’s heavy, it’s got some grunt, but braking distances are all early, the cars are able to ride the kerbs a lot more, it’s also way more forgiving,” he said.

“I crashed the last time I was here in Formula 1, so I was trying to make sure I didn’t do the same in the last corner! It was honestly so fun to drive.”

Palmer’s career has followed that of his father, Dr Jonathan Palmer, who made 83 F1 starts during the 1980s before also making the move to commentary.

The Team 18 laps marked the latest crossover between F1 and Supercars in Australian Grand Prix week.

Oscar Piastri drove a Tickford Racing Mustang at Calder Park on Tuesday in a session attended by Cam Waters and Mark Winterbottom.

Red Bull was meanwhile at Calder today for a promotion involving Daniel Ricciardo and Broc Feeney.