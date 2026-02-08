As revealed by Speedcafe last November, the Finals film is the work of Apatchie Media – the makers of the recent ‘Dark Horse’ doco on Erebus Motorsport.

Dubbed Supercars: Road to Glory, it was commissioned by Supercars CEO James Warburton to capture the drama of the new format.

The three-round Finals Series delivered no shortage of that, culminating in a controversial Adelaide Grand Final in which Chaz Mostert snatched the crown from Broc Feeney.

Film crew for the documentary had a notable presence in Adelaide, including in the emotional aftermath of the deciding race that featured a clash between Feeney and Mostert’s teammate Ryan Wood.

Supercars will soon confirm a platform and release date for the documentary.

The category has meanwhile belatedly released a full radio compilation from the Adelaide Grand Final, which can be viewed below.