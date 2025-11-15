Andrew Janson’s Apatchie Media, the makers of the recent ‘Dark Horse’ documentary on Erebus Motorsport, is tackling the production.

Supercars CEO James Warburton is understood to have instigated a documentary project in the aftermath of last month’s thrilling Bathurst 1000.

While the idea was initially to recap Bathurst, Supercars’ Head of Broadcast Nathan Prendergast said it evolved into a Finals-focused product.

“We wanted to capture the tension, the build-up and the drama of the first ever Finals Series,” Prendergast told Speedcafe.

“We’ve already seen from the Gold Coast how well it’s working, and at the end of it all we’ll put together a one-off special to showcase what will hopefully be an amazing finish to the season.”

The single-episode doco will recap the action from the Sprint and Enduro Cup portions of the season before focusing in on the three-event Finals Series.

The doco will be released over the off-season, although an outlet for the finished product is yet to be confirmed.