The championship will again be split into a Sprint Cup, Endurance Cup and Finals Series this season.

As reported by Speedcafe in December, Supercars has elected to make two notable changes ahead of the second running of the format.

One is an increase in the bonus points awarded ahead of the Adelaide Grand Final.

The points leader at the end of the Sandown Semi-Final will now enter Adelaide with 150 bonus points, with second receiving 120, third 96 and fourth 78.

That marks a modest increase in spread from the 50-30-15-0 weightings used in 2025 and brings the Adelaide structure in line with the bonuses used ahead of the Gold Coast and Sandown.

The other change is that eliminated Finals Series drivers now revert to the points they finished on after the Bathurst 1000, plus whatever they accrued at subsequent rounds.

That means eliminated Finals drivers can subsequently be overtaken in the standings by drivers who did not make the finals cut.

This year, anyone who missed out on the Finals could not finish any higher than 11th due to points being reset to 3000, 4000 and 5000 ahead of the respective finals rounds, plus additional seeding bonuses.

The remainder of the Finals format is unchanged, with winners of the Sprint Cup and Enduro Cup granted automatic entry to the first round of the Finals, along with 25 bonus points

The remainder of the 10 slots for the first Finals round are allocated based on championship points following the Bathurst 1000.

Three are eliminated after both the Gold Coast 500 and Sandown 500, leaving four to fight out the title at the Adelaide Grand Final.