The series has already confirmed it will again split its calendar into a Sprint Cup, Enduro Cup and a three-round Finals Series next year.

All the key elements are set to return, with winners of the Sprint Cup and Enduro Cup granted automatic entry to the first round of the Finals, along with 25 bonus points

The remainder of the 10 slots for the first Finals round are allocated based on championship points following the Bathurst 1000.

Three are eliminated following both the Gold Coast 500 and Sandown 500, leaving four to fight out the title at the Adelaide Grand Final.

“There’s a few small tweaks that we’re making, but nothing substantial,” Supercars motorsport boss Tim Edwards confirmed to Speedafe.

“It’s just a refinement of what we’re doing.”

The most notable change tabled by Supercars focuses on the bonus points structure, with a bigger spread to be applied ahead of the Grand Final.

Amid the points resets that take place after Bathurst and each finals round, bonus points are awarded based on the standings.

This year only 50 bonus points were given to the leader after Sandown to take into the Grand Final, with 30 for second, 15 for third and none for fourth.

Supercars plans to up that to 150-120-96-78 for next year, which is in line with the bonuses awarded after Bathurst and the Gold Coast.

Another planned change is for eliminated Finals Series drivers to revert to the points they finished on after the Bathurst 1000, plus whatever they accrued at subsequent rounds.

The deletion of all finals bonuses means eliminated drivers can subsequently be overtaken in the standings by drivers who did not make the finals cut.

This year, anyone who missed out on the Finals could not finish any higher than 11th due to points being reset to 3000, 4000 and 5000 ahead of the respective finals rounds.

New rules will also be added to clarify what happens to the Sprint Cup and Enduro Cup standings in the case of a tie, which had not been accounted for in the 2025 regulations.

Race wins will be used as a tie breaker for the Sprint Cup, while any ties in the Enduro Cup standings are to be resolved based on highest finishing position in the Bathurst 1000.

Those changes are thought to be as good as locked in following an internal review by Supercars, subject to further team feedback.

Edwards told Speedcafe in the wake of the Adelaide Grand Final that the new format fundamentally delivered on its aims.

“It’s added a level of intensity in the back end of the season like we’ve never seen before,” he said.

“We saw drivers trying that much harder [in the Finals rounds] because there’s a chance they can win the championship.”

He dismissed any concern over the Finals concept as a result of the controversial first-lap incident in the Sunday race between Ryan Wood and Broc Feeney.

“It’s not ideal that happened, but the reality is it’s racing,” he said. “They were both pushing hard on the first lap.”

Feeney dominated much of the season but was spun by Wood and later suffered engine trouble, opening the door for Chaz Mostert to snatch the title.