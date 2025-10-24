With the first leg of the Final Series about to start, Speedcafe breaks down everything you need to know about the new championship format.

Below is a step-by-step guide to the Final Series, which will determine the Repco Supercars Championship winner.

REPCO SPRINT CUP

Colloquially known as the regular season, the Sprint Cup consists of the first eight rounds of the championship from Sydney to Ipswich.

At the end of eight rounds, the Sprint Cup is awarded to the top performing driver who accumulates the most points.

They gain automatic entry into the Finals Series, regardless of how they perform in the Enduro Cup.

The 2025 Repco Sprint Cup winner was Triple Eight Race Engineering driver Broc Feeney.

RYCO ENDURO CUP

The Enduro Cup will take place across The Bend 500 and Bathurst 1000. The highest points scorer across those two events will win the Enduro Cup and also punch a Finals Series ticket.

The 2025 Ryco Enduro Cup winner was Grove Racing driver Matt Payne.

HOW TO QUALIFY FOR THE FINALS

A total of 10 drivers are to take part in the Finals Series. The only driver(s) guaranteed a Finals Series spot are the winner(s) of the Sprint Cup and Enduro Cup. The remaining spots are filled based on the highest overall points standings after the Bathurst 1000.

2025 SUPERCARS FINAL SERIES QUALIFIERS

Broc Feeney (#88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro)

Matt Payne (#26 Grove Racing Ford Mustang)

Will Brown (#1 Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro)

Cameron Waters (#6 Tickford Racing Ford Mustang)

Brodie Kostecki (#38 Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang)

Chaz Mostert (#25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang)

Anton De Pasquale (#18 Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro)

Thomas Randle (#55 Tickford Racing Ford Mustang)

Ryan Wood (#2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang)

Kai Allen (#19 Grove Racing Ford Mustang)

THE FINALS

The Finals will consist of the Gold Coast, Sandown and Adelaide events, with drivers eliminated from Finals contention along the way.

Throughout the Finals, points will reset between each round, ensuring that every race is critical for the title contenders.

GOLD COAST 500 (10 DRIVERS)

The Finals Series starts with the Gold Coast 500, where all 10 finalists have their points reset to 3000.

Additional bonus points will be awarded based on regular season performance on a sliding scale (151–120–96–78–66–57–48–39–30–21) from first to 10th.

Another 25 bonus points are awarded to the Sprint Cup and Enduro Cup winner(s).

Any driver from the 10 finalists who wins a race at the Gold Coast event will be guaranteed a place at the Sandown event.

Basically, win-and-you’re-in. That could prove decisive in the event of suffering a DNF or any other in-race issues.

At the end of the weekend, the three worst-placed drivers on points (8th, 9th, 10th) will be eliminated – unless they win either race on Saturday or Sunday, in which case the next worst-placed driver will be eliminated.

SUPERCARS FINAL SERIES POINTS ENTERING GOLD COAST 500

Pos Num Driver Teams Wins Poles Points Gap to 10th 1 88 Broc Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering 12 14 3175 154 2 19 Matthew Payne Grove Racing 4 1 3145 124 3 1 Will Brown Triple Eight Race Engineering 2 1 3096 75 4 6 Cameron Waters Tickford Racing 3 3 3078 57 5 38 Brodie Kostecki Dick Johnson Racing 2 4 3066 45 6 25 Chaz Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United 1 1 3057 36 7 18 Anton De Pasquale Team 18 0 0 3048 27 8 55 Thomas Randle Tickford Racing 0 1 3039 18 9 2 Ryan Wood Walkinshaw Andretti United 1 1 3030 9 10 26 Kai Allen Grove Racing 0 0 3021 0

SANDOWN 500 (7 DRIVERS)

After the Gold Coast, the bottom three drivers will be eliminated from title contention, leaving seven drivers to advance.

Ahead of the Sandown 500, the remaining seven drivers’ points will reset to 4000. Again, any finalist who wins a race at Sandown will automatically advance to Adelaide.

Bonus points will be applied ahead of Sandown (150–120–96–78–66–57–48) and, once again, the bottom three drivers at the end of the event will be eliminated, leaving four to battle it out at the Adelaide Grand Final.

ADELAIDE GRAND FINAL (4 DRIVERS)

The Adelaide 500 has been renamed the Adelaide Grand Final in 2025.

The top four finalists’ points reset to 5000 with 50 bonus points to the top seed, 30 points to the second seed, and 15 points to the third seed, and no bonus points for the fourth seed.

The champion will be determined across three races – one 100km on Friday, one 250km on Saturday and the final 250km race of the year on Sunday afternoon.

The highest point scorer at the end of the weekend will be crowned the 2025 Supercars Championship winner.

HOW TO SPOT FINALISTS

Previously, only the championship leader wore an orange number. Now, the eligible Finals Series drivers will also sport orange numbers as an identifier for fans.

Non-Final Series drivers will wear yellow numbers.

WHAT ABOUT NON-FINALISTS?

As is currently the case, all drivers will continue to contest all races regardless of whether they are in championship contention or not.

Drivers who are not part of the Finals Series will still race for wins and podiums, which could throw a spanner in the works.

Their championship standing cannot improve beyond 11th, but points are still on offer to determine the midfield positions and the pit lane order.