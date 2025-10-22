It’s a new dawn for Australia’s premier touring car championship, which for the first time will decide its title winner by way of a knock-out format.
The full 24-car field will converge on the Gold Coast for the first round of the Finals Series. Of the 24 drivers, 10 will be eligible for the championship.
At the Gold Coast 500, those top 10 drivers will have their points reset to 3000.
The championship contenders have been seeded by where they finished the regular season, with additional points on a sliding scale from 150 points (1st) to 21 points (10th). An additional 25 bonus points go to the Sprint Cup and Enduro Cup winners.
Sprint Cup champion Broc Feeney begins the Finals Series atop the standings on 3175 points, behind him sits Enduro Cup winner Matt Payne on 3145 points.
Should any of those 10 drivers win a race on Saturday or Sunday at the Gold Coast, they will automatically advance to the next round at Sandown, regardless of their positions on points. That could prove decisive in the event of suffering a DNF in either race.
After the Gold Coast, the three drivers with the fewest points will be eliminated from the Finals Series, leaving seven drivers to continue their championship challenge at Sandown.
The three drivers eliminated from the championship will continue racing, but will not be eligible for the title.
Supercars Finals Series points entering Gold Coast 500
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Teams
|Wins
|Poles
|Points
|Gap
|1
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|12
|14
|3175
|154
|2
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Grove Racing
|4
|1
|3145
|124
|3
|1
|Will Brown
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|2
|1
|3096
|75
|4
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Tickford Racing
|3
|3
|3078
|57
|5
|38
|Brodie Kostecki
|Dick Johnson Racing
|2
|4
|3066
|45
|6
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|1
|1
|3057
|36
|7
|18
|Anton De Pasquale
|Team 18
|0
|0
|3048
|27
|8
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Tickford Racing
|0
|1
|3039
|18
|9
|2
|Ryan Wood
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|1
|1
|3030
|9
|10
|26
|Kai Allen
|Grove Racing
|0
|0
|3021
|0
When is the 2025 Gold Coast 500?
The 2025 edition of the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 takes place on October 24-26 at the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit.
What is the Gold Coast 500 weather forecast?
Friday (October 24) – Partly cloudy, 28 degrees, 80 percent (high) chance of no rain
Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower in the evening. Winds south to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h tending northeast to southeasterly during the morning then becoming light during the evening.
Saturday (October 25) – Shower or two, 27 degrees, 25 percent chance of rain (0-3mm)
Cloudy. Medium chance of showers, most likely in the morning. The chance of a thunderstorm in the evening. Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening.
Sunday (October 26) – Possible shower or storm, 32 degrees, 25 percent (low) chance of at least 2mm
Partly cloudy. Medium chance of showers, most likely later in the day. The chance of a thunderstorm later in the day. Light winds becoming north to northwesterly 15 to 25 km/h during the morning.
How long is each race at the Gold Coast 500?
Each Supercars race at the Gold Coast 500 is 250km, consisting of 85 laps of the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit.
2025 Gold Coast 500 Supercars sessions (AEST)
Friday, October 24
Practice 1 – 12:40pm–1:10pm (30 minutes)
Practice 2 – 3:25pm–3:55pm (30 minutes)
Saturday, October 25
Qualifying – 11:00am–11:20am (20 minutes)
Top 10 Shootout – 12:35pm–1:05pm
Race 1 – 3:15pm (85 laps)
Sunday, October 26
Qualifying – 10:00am–10:20am (20 minutes)
Top 10 Shootout – 11:35am–12:05pm
Race 2 – 2:10pm (85 laps)
2025 Gold Coast 500 track schedule (AEST/local)
|Friday, October 24
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration (h:mm)
|Session
|10:00
|10:20
|Aussie Racing Cars
|0:20
|Practice
|10:25
|10:30
|0:05
|Track Crossing
|10:30
|10:50
|TGRA GR CUP
|0:20
|Practice 1
|10:55
|11:05
|Supercars Events
|0:10
|Demonstration
|11:10
|11:35
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|0:25
|Practice 1
|11:40
|12:00
|Supercars Events
|0:20
|Entertainment
|12:05
|12:25
|Aussie Racing Cars
|0:20
|Qualifying
|12:30
|12:35
|0:05
|Track Crossing
|12:40
|13:10
|Supercars
|0:30
|Practice 1
|13:20
|13:40
|Supercars Events
|0:20
|Pit Lane Walk
|13:20
|13:40
|Supercars Events
|0:20
|Entertainment
|13:45
|14:05
|TGRA GR CUP
|0:20
|Practice 2
|14:10
|14:15
|0:05
|Track Crossing
|14:15
|14:40
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|0:25
|Practice 2
|14:50
|15:10
|Aussie Racing Cars
|1 lap after 15:08
|Race 1
|15:15
|15:20
|0:05
|Track Crossing
|15:25
|15:55
|Supercars
|0:30
|Practice 2
|16:05
|16:15
|Supercars Events
|0:10
|Demonstration
|Saturday, October 25
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration (h:mm)
|Session
|8:45
|9:05
|Aussie Racing Cars
|1 lap after 9:03
|Race 2
|9:10
|9:20
|Supercars Events
|0:10
|Demonstration
|9:25
|9:55
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|0:30
|Qualifying
|10:00
|10:20
|Supercars Events
|0:20
|Entertainment
|10:25
|10:45
|TGRA GR CUP
|0:20
|Qualifying
|10:50
|10:55
|0:05
|Track Crossing
|11:00
|11:12
|Supercars
|0:12
|Qualifying Part 1 – Race 28
|11:20
|11:30
|Supercars
|0:10
|Qualifying Part 2 – Race 28
|11:35
|11:50
|Supercars Events
|0:15
|Pit Lane Walk
|11:35
|11:50
|Supercars Events
|0:15
|Entertainment
|11:55
|12:20
|Aussie Racing Cars
|1 lap after 12:18
|Race 3
|12:25
|12:30
|0:05
|Track Crossing
|12:35
|13:05
|Supercars
|0:30
|Qualifying Part 3 – Race 28 TTSO
|13:10
|13:15
|0:05
|Track Crossing
|13:20
|13:45
|TGRA GR CUP
|1 lap after 13:43
|Race 1
|13:55
|14:20
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|1 lap after 14:18
|Race 1
|14:25
|14:30
|0:05
|Track Crossing
|15:15
|Supercars
|85 laps or 1 lap after 17:18
|Race 28 – 250km
|Sunday, October 26
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration (h:mm)
|Session
|7:20
|8:00
|Supercars Events
|0:40
|Pit Lane Walks
|8:10
|8:55
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|1 lap after 8:53
|Race 2
|9:05
|9:35
|TGRA GR CUP
|1 lap after 9:33
|Race 2
|9:40
|9:50
|Supercars Events
|0:10
|Demonstration
|9:50
|9:55
|0:05
|Track Crossing
|10:00
|10:12
|Supercars
|0:12
|Qualifying Part 1 – Race 29
|10:20
|10:30
|Supercars
|0:10
|Qualifying Part 2 – Race 29
|10:35
|10:55
|Supercars Events
|0:20
|Pit Lane Walk
|10:35
|10:55
|Supercars Events
|0:20
|Entertainment
|11:00
|11:20
|Aussie Racing Cars
|1 lap after 11:18
|Race 4
|11:25
|11:30
|0:05
|Track Crossing
|11:35
|12:05
|Supercars
|0:30
|Qualifying Part 3 – Race 29 -TTSO
|12:10
|12:15
|0:05
|Track Crossing
|12:20
|12:40
|TGRA GR CUP
|1 lap after 12:38
|Race 3
|12:50
|13:15
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|1 lap after 13:13
|Race 3
|13:20
|13:25
|0:05
|Track Crossing
|14:10
|Supercars
|85 laps or 1 lap after 16:13
|Race 29 – 250km
How to watch the Gold Coast 500 on TV in Australia
Live coverage of the Gold Coast 500 will be live on Foxtel via Fox Sports and Kayo Sports across all three days while the Seven Network will have free-to-air coverage on 7 and 7plus Sport on Saturday and Sunday.
How to live stream the Gold Coast 500 in Australia
The Gold Coast 500 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports from Friday through to Sunday.
Free-to-air viewers can also live stream the Gold Coast 500 on Saturday and Sunday via 7plus Sport.
Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars’ own SuperView service.
How to watch the Gold Coast 500 in New Zealand
Viewers in New Zealand can watch the Gold Coast 500 via Sky Sports or live stream it on Sky Sports Now and Sky Go.
Gold Coast 500 TV broadcast start times (AEST)
Friday, October 24
Foxtel/Kayo – 12:15pm
Seven – No coverage
Saturday, October 25
Foxtel/Kayo – 8:45am
Seven – 12:30pm
Sunday, October 26
Foxtel/Kayo – 8:10am
Seven – 11:30am
Will there be live updates from the Gold Coast 500?
Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every Supercars session of the Gold Coast 500 thanks to Mobil 1.
Gold Coast 500 ticket details
Tickets for the Gold Coast 500 are available via Ticketek, the official Supercars website, or at the gates at Surfers Paradise. See official Supercars websites or Ticketek for more details.
2025 Gold Coast 500 support categories
Supercars will be supported by Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup, and the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars.
Will the Toyota Supra Supercar be at the Gold Coast 500?
Toyota’s new Supra Supercar is set to take to the Gold Coast for a series of on-track demonstrations across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Who has the most Gold Coast 500 race wins?
In the ‘500’ era, there have only been five different winners. Shane van Gisbergen (2022) and Cameron Waters (2023, 2024) each have two race wins. David Reynolds and Brodie Kostecki have won win apiece in 2023 and 2024 respectively.
Gold Coast 500 qualifying lap record
Matt Payne, Grove Racing Ford Mustang (2024) – 1:10.1508
Gold Coast 500 race lap record
Nick Percat, Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro (2024) – 1:10.9485
Discussion about this post