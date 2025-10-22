It’s a new dawn for Australia’s premier touring car championship, which for the first time will decide its title winner by way of a knock-out format.

The full 24-car field will converge on the Gold Coast for the first round of the Finals Series. Of the 24 drivers, 10 will be eligible for the championship.

At the Gold Coast 500, those top 10 drivers will have their points reset to 3000.

The championship contenders have been seeded by where they finished the regular season, with additional points on a sliding scale from 150 points (1st) to 21 points (10th). An additional 25 bonus points go to the Sprint Cup and Enduro Cup winners.

Sprint Cup champion Broc Feeney begins the Finals Series atop the standings on 3175 points, behind him sits Enduro Cup winner Matt Payne on 3145 points.

Should any of those 10 drivers win a race on Saturday or Sunday at the Gold Coast, they will automatically advance to the next round at Sandown, regardless of their positions on points. That could prove decisive in the event of suffering a DNF in either race.

After the Gold Coast, the three drivers with the fewest points will be eliminated from the Finals Series, leaving seven drivers to continue their championship challenge at Sandown.

The three drivers eliminated from the championship will continue racing, but will not be eligible for the title.

Supercars Finals Series points entering Gold Coast 500

Pos Num Driver Teams Wins Poles Points Gap 1 88 Broc Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering 12 14 3175 154 2 19 Matthew Payne Grove Racing 4 1 3145 124 3 1 Will Brown Triple Eight Race Engineering 2 1 3096 75 4 6 Cameron Waters Tickford Racing 3 3 3078 57 5 38 Brodie Kostecki Dick Johnson Racing 2 4 3066 45 6 25 Chaz Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United 1 1 3057 36 7 18 Anton De Pasquale Team 18 0 0 3048 27 8 55 Thomas Randle Tickford Racing 0 1 3039 18 9 2 Ryan Wood Walkinshaw Andretti United 1 1 3030 9 10 26 Kai Allen Grove Racing 0 0 3021 0

When is the 2025 Gold Coast 500?

The 2025 edition of the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 takes place on October 24-26 at the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit.

What is the Gold Coast 500 weather forecast?

Friday (October 24) – Partly cloudy, 28 degrees, 80 percent (high) chance of no rain

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower in the evening. Winds south to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h tending northeast to southeasterly during the morning then becoming light during the evening.

Saturday (October 25) – Shower or two, 27 degrees, 25 percent chance of rain (0-3mm)

Cloudy. Medium chance of showers, most likely in the morning. The chance of a thunderstorm in the evening. Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening.

Sunday (October 26) – Possible shower or storm, 32 degrees, 25 percent (low) chance of at least 2mm

Partly cloudy. Medium chance of showers, most likely later in the day. The chance of a thunderstorm later in the day. Light winds becoming north to northwesterly 15 to 25 km/h during the morning.

How long is each race at the Gold Coast 500?

Each Supercars race at the Gold Coast 500 is 250km, consisting of 85 laps of the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit.

2025 Gold Coast 500 Supercars sessions (AEST)

Friday, October 24

Practice 1 – 12:40pm–1:10pm (30 minutes)

Practice 2 – 3:25pm–3:55pm (30 minutes)

Saturday, October 25

Qualifying – 11:00am–11:20am (20 minutes)

Top 10 Shootout – 12:35pm–1:05pm

Race 1 – 3:15pm (85 laps)

Sunday, October 26

Qualifying – 10:00am–10:20am (20 minutes)

Top 10 Shootout – 11:35am–12:05pm

Race 2 – 2:10pm (85 laps)

2025 Gold Coast 500 track schedule (AEST/local)

Friday, October 24 Start Finish Category Duration (h:mm) Session 10:00 10:20 Aussie Racing Cars 0:20 Practice 10:25 10:30 0:05 Track Crossing 10:30 10:50 TGRA GR CUP 0:20 Practice 1 10:55 11:05 Supercars Events 0:10 Demonstration 11:10 11:35 Porsche Carrera Cup 0:25 Practice 1 11:40 12:00 Supercars Events 0:20 Entertainment 12:05 12:25 Aussie Racing Cars 0:20 Qualifying 12:30 12:35 0:05 Track Crossing 12:40 13:10 Supercars 0:30 Practice 1 13:20 13:40 Supercars Events 0:20 Pit Lane Walk 13:20 13:40 Supercars Events 0:20 Entertainment 13:45 14:05 TGRA GR CUP 0:20 Practice 2 14:10 14:15 0:05 Track Crossing 14:15 14:40 Porsche Carrera Cup 0:25 Practice 2 14:50 15:10 Aussie Racing Cars 1 lap after 15:08 Race 1 15:15 15:20 0:05 Track Crossing 15:25 15:55 Supercars 0:30 Practice 2 16:05 16:15 Supercars Events 0:10 Demonstration Saturday, October 25 Start Finish Category Duration (h:mm) Session 8:45 9:05 Aussie Racing Cars 1 lap after 9:03 Race 2 9:10 9:20 Supercars Events 0:10 Demonstration 9:25 9:55 Porsche Carrera Cup 0:30 Qualifying 10:00 10:20 Supercars Events 0:20 Entertainment 10:25 10:45 TGRA GR CUP 0:20 Qualifying 10:50 10:55 0:05 Track Crossing 11:00 11:12 Supercars 0:12 Qualifying Part 1 – Race 28 11:20 11:30 Supercars 0:10 Qualifying Part 2 – Race 28 11:35 11:50 Supercars Events 0:15 Pit Lane Walk 11:35 11:50 Supercars Events 0:15 Entertainment 11:55 12:20 Aussie Racing Cars 1 lap after 12:18 Race 3 12:25 12:30 0:05 Track Crossing 12:35 13:05 Supercars 0:30 Qualifying Part 3 – Race 28 TTSO 13:10 13:15 0:05 Track Crossing 13:20 13:45 TGRA GR CUP 1 lap after 13:43 Race 1 13:55 14:20 Porsche Carrera Cup 1 lap after 14:18 Race 1 14:25 14:30 0:05 Track Crossing 15:15 Supercars 85 laps or 1 lap after 17:18 Race 28 – 250km Sunday, October 26 Start Finish Category Duration (h:mm) Session 7:20 8:00 Supercars Events 0:40 Pit Lane Walks 8:10 8:55 Porsche Carrera Cup 1 lap after 8:53 Race 2 9:05 9:35 TGRA GR CUP 1 lap after 9:33 Race 2 9:40 9:50 Supercars Events 0:10 Demonstration 9:50 9:55 0:05 Track Crossing 10:00 10:12 Supercars 0:12 Qualifying Part 1 – Race 29 10:20 10:30 Supercars 0:10 Qualifying Part 2 – Race 29 10:35 10:55 Supercars Events 0:20 Pit Lane Walk 10:35 10:55 Supercars Events 0:20 Entertainment 11:00 11:20 Aussie Racing Cars 1 lap after 11:18 Race 4 11:25 11:30 0:05 Track Crossing 11:35 12:05 Supercars 0:30 Qualifying Part 3 – Race 29 -TTSO 12:10 12:15 0:05 Track Crossing 12:20 12:40 TGRA GR CUP 1 lap after 12:38 Race 3 12:50 13:15 Porsche Carrera Cup 1 lap after 13:13 Race 3 13:20 13:25 0:05 Track Crossing 14:10 Supercars 85 laps or 1 lap after 16:13 Race 29 – 250km

How to watch the Gold Coast 500 on TV in Australia

Live coverage of the Gold Coast 500 will be live on Foxtel via Fox Sports and Kayo Sports across all three days while the Seven Network will have free-to-air coverage on 7 and 7plus Sport on Saturday and Sunday.

How to live stream the Gold Coast 500 in Australia

The Gold Coast 500 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports from Friday through to Sunday.

Free-to-air viewers can also live stream the Gold Coast 500 on Saturday and Sunday via 7plus Sport.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars’ own SuperView service.

How to watch the Gold Coast 500 in New Zealand

Viewers in New Zealand can watch the Gold Coast 500 via Sky Sports or live stream it on Sky Sports Now and Sky Go.

Gold Coast 500 TV broadcast start times (AEST)

Friday, October 24

Foxtel/Kayo – 12:15pm

Seven – No coverage

Saturday, October 25

Foxtel/Kayo – 8:45am

Seven – 12:30pm

Sunday, October 26

Foxtel/Kayo – 8:10am

Seven – 11:30am

Will there be live updates from the Gold Coast 500?

Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every Supercars session of the Gold Coast 500 thanks to Mobil 1.

Gold Coast 500 ticket details

Tickets for the Gold Coast 500 are available via Ticketek, the official Supercars website, or at the gates at Surfers Paradise. See official Supercars websites or Ticketek for more details.

2025 Gold Coast 500 support categories

Supercars will be supported by Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup, and the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars.

Will the Toyota Supra Supercar be at the Gold Coast 500?

Toyota’s new Supra Supercar is set to take to the Gold Coast for a series of on-track demonstrations across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Who has the most Gold Coast 500 race wins?

In the ‘500’ era, there have only been five different winners. Shane van Gisbergen (2022) and Cameron Waters (2023, 2024) each have two race wins. David Reynolds and Brodie Kostecki have won win apiece in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Gold Coast 500 qualifying lap record

Matt Payne, Grove Racing Ford Mustang (2024) – 1:10.1508

Gold Coast 500 race lap record

Nick Percat, Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro (2024) – 1:10.9485