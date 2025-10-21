Supercars is hyping up the fight between its 10 finalists ahead of the Gold Coast ‘Elimination Final’, where three will be removed from championship contention.

Three more will be cut after the penultimate round at Sandown to leave a four-driver showdown for the crown at the Adelaide Grand Final.

However, the remaining drivers will still battle it out for race results across the three events, including the retiring Percat.

The 2011 Bathurst 1000 winner was denied a chance to make a late play at a Finals spot thanks to engine failure early in the Great Race.

“I didn’t get a full chance to get into the Finals with what happened at Bathurst, so I guess if I’m at the front, it’s probably spoiling people’s days,” said the now GC-based driver.

“I think anyone who’s not in the 10, it’s going to be probably awkward.

“The guys in the top 10 of the championship in the Finals are probably going to feel a bit entitled to be ahead of other drivers who aren’t.

“But it’s just any other race, so if we happen to take points off them by beating them, that’s their own issue.”

Percat noted the championship got an early taste of differing priorities at Bathurst.

Already locked into the Finals, Broc Feeney knocked Andre Heimgartner from the coveted 10th place in points with a last-lap overtake.

“I’m sure if [Heimgartner] had his time again, he would have fought to the death against Broc to make sure he had that position,” said Percat.

“So it’s going to be interesting how they race against people not in the Finals championship.”

Percat is yet to score a podium finish at the Gold Coast event and is under no illusions as to the challenge this weekend.

“I’d love to go out on a high and get myself a surfboard [trophy], but just because I’m retiring doesn’t mean I can find another gear or cheat to get one,” he said.

“It’s still really hard work, all the normal guys are going to be really fast.

“I expect the Triple Eight guys to come out firing after a bit of a poor enduro season.

“The Penrite cars are super fast around here and Erebus last year, so it’s going to be hard to be at the front.

“Qualifying is going to make the race, so if you qualify at the front, it’s going to make your day a lot easier.

“If I can keep making Top 10 Shootouts and stuff for the rest of the year and have good results, it’ll be a nice way to hang up the helmet full time.”

Percat fell to 15th in the championship with his Bathurst engine failure, while Matt Stone Racing teammate Cam Hill also missed out on Finals in 11th.