The Matt Stone Racing driver looked odds-on for a top three for the majority of the race, and was even in contention for victory at one point as he hurried up leader Will Brown.

Even after he slipped back to third on the second of two restarts a podium seemed inevitable, until the last lap when a failing power steering system failed entirely.

That allowed Dick Johnson Racing pair Brodie Kostecki and Will Davison to close up on the MSR Camaro before a three-way battle through the last four corners.

At one point Kostecki was able top lunge ahead of Percat, before Percat re-took third position and then lent on the DJR Mustang through the last corner.

That allowed Percat to hang on to third place as Kostecki was narrowly bested by Davison to effectively fall from third to fifth.

“I wasn’t giving up, I thought we were going to win it,” Percat told Fox Sports.

“I had a lot of pace over both the Red Bulls before the restart.

“We had to go so slow under the safety car, everything got real hot, and you can probably see me on TV hanging wide.

“Took the restart, power steering was shot so I just had to let Broc [Feeney] go and get clear air on the front of the car.

“But then with a lap to go it fully exploded and we did the last lap with no power steering. I over-and-undered Brodie with nothing, with my knees.

“I was not giving up, this far was 100 percent on the podium. Because we should have been in contention to win it.”

Percat acknowledged the role Kostecki had played in the battle.

“Credit to Brodie, he saw what was happening, he could have turfed me out of the way but we raced hard,” he said.

“I had to use him as a guard rail through the last corner. My knees got a workout. Lucky I’m tall.”