The Supercars Hall of Famer passed away last week, aged 80, triggering an outpouring of tributes from the industry and fans.

While Rogers’ funeral will be a private event, a live stream link will be available on the day.

The Supercars community paid tribute to Rogers during the weekend’s Gold Coast 500, with a minute’s silence held ahead of the Saturday race.

All cars ran Garry Rogers Motorsport stickers that were organised by Dick Johnson Racing and Erebus Motorsport, which sported full windscreen banners.

“A massive thank you to the entire Supercars community for their support over the weekend!” read a GRM social media post.

“There are many former and current graduates from GRM amongst the paddock, and it was a fantastic reminder to the impact Garry has had on Australian motorsport.”

GRM competed in the Supercars Championship from 1996-2019 and today fields cars in Trans Am and TCR Australia.