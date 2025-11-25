The 1977-built road car, which has 166,475km on the clock, is being offered to a new owner following the legend’s death last month.

A note about the car on Garry Rogers Motorsport’s social media accounts explained its background, noting the HOON plates do not come with the car.

“For years Garry wanted one of these, and four years ago Barry purchased one for his birthday,” it read.

“Garry had an amazing amount of fun in this car whether it was at the farm, visiting friends or down to the local for a pot or two.

“He also got a kick out of letting his close friends take the driver’s seat whilst he sat in the passenger seat full of smiles.

“Sadly, with Garry’s passing it is now time for someone to enjoy it as much as he did.

“Bearing his famous ‘HOON’ number plates (not sold with vehicle) this 1977 ‘Roller’ has been well maintained and whilst the body is not perfect, it presents extremely well and is mechanically sound.”

The HOON plates, for which Rogers once waged a court battle with Victorian transport authorities to keep, were attached to his casket that also sported his #34 racing number.

Those interested in the Silver Shadow can call Barry Rogers or Les Creely on (03) 9793 6933 during business hours for an inspection.