While GM is yet to confirm details, the high-profile recruit will take the technical reins at Chevrolet Racing, including managing the new for 2026 ‘GM alliance’.

It’s a role former Triple Eight technical director Jeromy Moore is currently filling on a remote basis, with Cadillac’s US-based LMDh sportscar program his primary focus.

That will continue for now as GM has to wait for McPherson to see out a six-month notice period with Grove before he starts in his new position.

Upon news it would lose Triple Eight to Ford in 2026, GM made clear its best option was a collaborative approach among its remaining teams.

Homologation squad Team 18, Matt Stone Racing and PremiAir Racing have all bought into the concept, while Erebus Motorsport continues to go it alone.

Advertisements

The essence of the alliance is each team sharing setup information via a GM-administered database throughout race weekends.

This is done via HH Data Management, a product from international motorsport software specialists HH Development into which each team inputs information.

HH is also known to be used by Triple Eight, although Moore says the GM version has its points of difference.

“It’s not the same as T8. There are a few improvements here and there that you learn over time,” Moore told Speedcafe.

“It’s a good system. It manages to bring the teams together and share their info and allow them to collaborate more on setups.

“There are no illusions that we’re going to take it to T8 straight away, but we know there’s strength in numbers.

“We’ll learn things as a group to bring the whole family up to be hopefully fighting for the championship at the end.”

The three GM teams are also undertaking engineering briefings together before and after each event.

Speaking at Albert Park, Moore flagged that the role now known to be McPherson’s will be critical to making the alliance work.

Team 18, MSR and PremiAir fundamentally remain competitors, each fighting for the same goal of winning races.

“You have to trust that they’re putting in the right numbers and they’re not hiding anything in the setup sheets,” admitted Moore.

“That’s where my role full-time, a replacement for me, is going to come and make sure that everyone’s doing the right thing.

“There are no concerns that they’re not doing it, they’re all very open at the moment.

“They’re all collaborating, having meetings and chatting about what they think setup-wise, what their strengths and weaknesses are.

“So I don’t think there’s any secret squirrels.”

The GM alliance is a very different dynamic to the Triple Eight customer model that MSR, PremiAir and Brad Jones Racing had been a part of in 2025.

In that instance, each of the customers paid Triple Eight in exchange for access to setup information and data from the Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaros.

Triple Eight would in turn get information from all its customers, as well as the financial return, in a system referred to by Brad Jones as “master and slave”.

While Team 18 was given the HT duties and boasts a powerful engineering team of its own, GM wants to administer its program independently.

Moore believes the nature of the open-book GM alliance and the position of its teams brings less suspicion among participating teams than that seen with Triple Eight.

“It’s easier when you want everyone to come up together, when you’re fighting for the top five,” he said.

“When you have an imbalance like T8 was when you had a really strong team and then the other teams, there’s always some perception that one team is hiding.

“There’s none of that at the moment. They’re all pretty much trying to help each other out, and I think they’ll make sure everyone is doing so in the future and keep the Chevy cars competitive.

“The category needs Chevy to be competitive and put on a good show, not a one-make series or one-and-a-half-make series.”

Team 18’s Anton De Pasquale remains the highest placed Chevrolet driver in the standings after two rounds in fifth, one ahead of Matt Stone Racing’s Jack Le Brocq.

The teams’ standings have Team 18 fifth, MSR seventh, PremiAir 10th and Erebus as the last of the two-car squads in 11th.