The manufacturer has poached technical director Grant McPherson from Bathurst-winning Ford squad Grove Racing.

While GM is yet to confirm its plans, it’s expected McPherson will act as the technical manager for the manufacturer’s Supercars program.

Former Triple Eight technical director Jeromy Moore was initially slated for that role but is now relocating to the United States to focus on GM’s Cadillac sportscar effort.

Grove Racing owner Stephen Grove has reacted to McPherson’s move with a pointed statement aimed at GM.

The manufacturer ruffled Grove’s feathers late last year by attempting to poach star driver Matt Payne for Team 18.

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“We wish Grant well in his move to General Motors,” said Grove.

“It’s no surprise our people are in demand as we’ve built one of the strongest technical teams in Supercars, and that strength comes from depth of talent.

“This is the second time General Motors have targeted our organisation, and in both instances, it has involved significant above-market offers.

“That speaks to the premium they are willing to pay as they work to improve their current results deficit in the post Triple 8 era.”

Grove confirmed the Penrite-backed team will hold McPherson to a notice period.

“Grant will remain with the business for the next five and a half months, during which time his operational involvement will be progressively removed to ensure full protection of our intellectual property and a seamless transition of responsibilities,” he said.

“By the time he commences with General Motors, any information he holds will be well out of cycle within our performance system.

“This transition has allowed us to elevate talent from within, with five internal promotions reinforcing the depth and capability of our engineering group.

“Our direction is clear, and we expect our performance to strengthen from here.”

McPherson’s exit follows that of David Cauchi, who departed his role as team principal at the end of 2025.

Cauchi is currently serving out his notice period and has not confirmed any future plans.

McPherson has held the position of technical director at Grove since November 2022 following a two-year spell at Walkinshaw.

He’d previously spent six years at Triple Eight and eight at what is now Tickford Racing.