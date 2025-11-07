The Surfers Paradise street circuit is arguably the most brutal on the calendar thanks to its mix of kerbing and concrete.

In his latest team video, Brad Jones details the damage to the cars resulting from what he describes as “trying to send them towards the moon off a kerb”.

BJR’s weekend also included a crash in the beach chicane for Bryce Fullwood during Friday practice that contributed to the overall cost.

“The thing about the Gold Coast event and Adelaide, to a lesser extent, is you’re always going to get a lot of damage,” he said.

“This is just a small snapshot of some of the stuff that’s bent, that I think is bent enough that you get the general idea that it’s not going to be used again.

“But we had to replace a front clip, radiators, bumper bars…

“The accident bill at the Gold Coast – and I didn’t feel like we had a big accident – but I think we probably would have spent $100,000, or close to that, in damage.”

Jones missed the Gold Coast weekend having been hospitalised with the flu during race week.

Team spearhead Andre Heimgartner scored his first podium of the season in the Sunday race aboard the #8 R&J Batteries Camaro.