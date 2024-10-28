The car will be sold at auction next month but continue to be raced by Waters throughout 2025 before being delivered to its new owner.

Tickford has partnered with Lloyds Auctions for the program, mimicking similar auctions for Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars – including the car currently raced by Chaz Mostert.

Waters’ car was debuted at Albert Park in March of this year and has won races at Wanneroo, Townsville, Symmons Plains and the Gold Coast, as well as taking six pole positions.

The auction listing stresses that the car could yet win a Bathurst 1000 or a Supercars title between the sale and delivery, which would significantly increase its value.

“Tickford Racing plans to continue racing TR 30 – with Waters at the wheel – through the end of 2025, after which the car will be restored to a specification determined between the buyer and race team,” reads the listing.

“The car will come complete with correct paperwork, set up sheets, and all crucial running gear, complete with the Gen 3 Coyote engine, allowing its next owner to take it to track almost immediately.

“The lucky buyer set to receive the Supercar following the completion of the 2025 Supercars season.”

The auction is set to take place during the Adelaide 500 weekend.