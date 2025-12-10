Named ‘Aussie Shred’, the 11-minute production includes scenes filmed on the Wednesday of the Bathurst 1000.

Pastrana takes on the Supercars pack aboard his ‘Subaru Brataroo 9500 Turbo’, based on the first-gen Brat sold in Australia as a Brumby.

The machine is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre flat-four boxer engine capable of producing 500kW and 922Nm.

Aussie Shred is the second major Gymkhana video featuring Pastrana following the death of series founder Ken Block in 2023.

Filming took place across Sydney, Bathurst and Broken Hill.