Lindley, 83, was part of the Australian motorsport media landscape since the early 1970s and worked with some of the biggest names in the business including Peter Brock, Sir Jack Brabham, Larry Perkins, Dick Johnson, Tony Longhurst, John French and Colin Bond.

Lindley’s passion for motorsport started with her ability as a writer as well as a photographer with her weekly “Circuit Revs” column for the Gladstone Observer.

She also contributed to Lismore’s Northern Star and then the Gold Coast Bulletin’s Drive section.

Lindley, who lived on the Gold Coast, was a regular at all forms of motorsport from touring cars to rallying and drag racing to speedway.

She developed strong relationships with several major sponsors over the years and had a solid library of shots from the Benson and Hedges and Castrol eras, mainly due to an association with Frank Gardner and his teams.

In 2016, she received the CAMS (now Motorsport Australia) Media Service Award, recognising her dedication and influence in the sport.

Then in 2018, she was inducted into the Supercars Media Association Hall of Fame, solidifying her place as a respected member of the industry.

Well into her 70s, Glenis was still contributing to Motor Sport Legends and her photography featured in V8X/Supercar Extra Magazine and the Supercars Event Programs.

She had the ability to tell a great story through both words and pictures, according to five-time touring car champion and three-time Bathurst 1000 winner Dick Johnson.

“Glenis was such a staunch and passionate supporter of our sport through my entire driving career and beyond,” said Johnson.

“She always had a smile and never failed to drop by the garage and say hello. It is a sad day.”

Two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Tony Longhurst, said that Glenis ‘was always there’ during his racing career.

“Glenis was there before my career started and was still there after I was finished,” said Longhurst.

“She was not only a good photographer, but nothing was ever an issue for her and, to some extent, she was really a part of our team for many years.

“Glenis always had a smile and laugh whenever we had the chance to catch up at reunions or functions. She really did love the sport.”

Speedcafe.com founder, Brett “Crusher” Murray was a long-time friend and colleague and a couple of years ago became the ‘custodian’ of her photographic library, which spans more than five decades.

“I don’t think you could meet a nicer person or someone who was more genuinely passionate about the sport than Glenis,” said Murray.

“I first started working with her in the late 1980s with Benson and Hedges Racing and then Castrol Racing and as a new-comer to the game, she taught me plenty of tricks of the trade.

“It was pleasing and fitting, that she received accolades from the sport and her peers in the later part of her career. It was a privilege when she chose me to be the custodian of her body of work. She also knew how to negotiate a deal.

“It is hard to believe that we won’t see her face at a race track again.”

One of the legendary stalwarts of Australian motorsport photography and publishing, Ray Berghouse, says that Lindley was a leader in her field and broke down many barriers in a male-orintated world.

“Glenis really followed in the footsteps of Diana Burnett (wife of famed F1 photographer Nigel Snowden), as one of the most professional, experienced and passionate motorsport photographers, who was ‘not’ a male,” said Berghouse.

“She could always be counted upon to get the shot that was required. She will be missed.”

Glenis is survived by her nephews and Speedcafe.com extends its condolences to them and her wider group of family, friends and colleagues. Funeral/service details will be supplied when available.