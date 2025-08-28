The Porsche champion is set to make his Supercars debut at the upcoming Supercars enduros alongside Anton De Pasquale at Team 18.

Having taken part in the recent all-in Queensland Raceway test, Jones banked more miles at Winton today with extensive running at an evaluation day.

He covered 430 kilometres throughout a day that featured mixed weather conditions.

The additional laps were welcomed by Jones as he looks to make what can at times be a tricky transition from Carrera Cup.

The Cup Cars have more tyre grip and downforce than a Supercar, as well as a paddle gearshift.

For Jones, however, the toughest part of the transition has been reacquainting himself with right-foot braking and heel-and-toe.

“Honestly, it’s been hard work – there’s no denying that,” Jones told Speedcafe of the transition to the Camaro.

“But being around Team 18 and having Anton in my corner to show me the ropes and teach me what I need to know, I think it’s been as smooth as it could be.

“Today’s been really good. I’m feeling confident and fast in the car, and especially having that wet weather experience to learn all types of conditions and how the car feels in every scenario was really good to have. I’m starting to really get on the pace.

“The hardest thing was coming from left-foot braking in a Cup Car to obviously right-foot braking and heel-and-toe again in a Supercar, just getting that natural instinct back.

“I used to do it early on in my career in Formula Ford, but obviously, having not done it for a few years, it takes a couple of days.

“But today was really good. I’m no longer having to think about braking the car. It’s literally just thinking about driving it.”

Between QR and Winton, Jones says he’s ready to tackle the 500-kay race at The Bend and the Bathurst 1000.

“Having that QR test day a couple of weeks ago, and then a big day today, it’s building that muscle memory in the car,” he said.

“It keeps it relevant and keeps it fresh from the QR test, I could actually then pick up where I left off today and just keep on developing even further.

“Given The Bend is only a week and a half away again, everything we learned today is going to stay fresh. Now it’s racing mode and that process. I’m looking forward to it.”

Jones has experience aboard a Team 18 Camaro at The Bend having undertaken an evaluation day with the squad at the venue in December last year.

Erebus Motorsport was also at Winton today, taking advantage of evaluation day rules with its rookie co-drivers Jarrod Hughes and Jobe Stewart.