Speedcafe has learned the circuit will be shut down for periods on the eve of the Bathurst 1000 event for filming of the yet-to-be-announced project.

The tie-up will include involvement from almost every Supercars team and feature the new-for-2026 Toyota Supra turning its first laps among its rivals.

Hoonigan is the company founded by the late Ken Block and made famous through a series of stunt driving videos that went viral online.

Dirt bike racer and stunt man turned multi-disciplined four-wheel competitor Pastrana, 41, is effectively carrying on Block’s legacy as the star of video content for the Hoonigan brand.

Hoonigan is believed to be filming its latest project at various locations around Australia, with Supercars pouncing on an opportunity to collaborate at Bathurst.

The fleet of Gen3 Supercars will effectively be props in the filming as Pastrana joins them on track in his own Hoonigan vehicle.

Track closures are set for periods from early morning through to the early afternoon in what will be a memorable day for campers already at the circuit.

While facilitating the project puts extra pressure on Supercars and its teams during race week for the year’s biggest event, the payoff for the sport promises to be significant.

The Hoonigan YouTube channel boasts almost six million subscribers, with its most popular video viewed 71 million times.

Hoonigan and Pastrana also have huge presence across multiple social media channels, including a combined 10 million followers on both Facebook and Instagram.

Supercars and Hoonigan have crossed paths before through Block’s appearances at a special event at Calder Park in 2011 and the Adelaide 500 two years later.

Pastrana was in Australia earlier this year for the Race of Champions, where he competed against a field including Supercars drivers Brodie Kostecki, Chaz Mostert and Will Brown.