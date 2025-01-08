Brown will join Giles Motorsport, carrying the same #87 he sports in Supercars.

Last year’s Supercars champion will be one of 17 entries in the open-wheel series, which is a known proving ground for F1 hopefuls.

The Formula Regional Oceania Championship uses what it calls the FT-60, which is a Tatuus T-318 with a 2.0-litre turbocharged Toyota engine.

Featured Videos

The Tatuus tub is common across Formula Regional categories, with the Formula Regional European Championship being the most high-profile series to utilise the carbon monocoque.

Brown’s first round in the single-seater series takes place at Taupo Motorsport Park on January 10-12 for the Taupo Historic Grand Prix.

How to watch Formula Regional Oceania live

Coverage of the Taupo Historic GP will be live and exclusive on the Stuff Speedhub.

CLICK HERE to head to the Stuff Speedhub.

Stuff Speedhub live stream schedule

Coverage of the Taupo Historic GP begins at 12:15pm AEDT until 1:10pm before resuming

When is the Taupo Historic GP?

The Taupo Historic GP at Taupo Motorsport Park takes place across January 10-12.

Formula Regional Oceania Championship Taupo schedule (AEDT)

Friday, January 10

Practice 1 – 11:45am – 30 mins

Practice 2 – 2:45pm – 30 mins

Practice 3 – 6:10pm – 30 mins

Saturday, January 11

Qualifying 1 – 12:17pm – 15 mins

Race 1 – 5:49pm – 18 laps (40 mins)

Sunday, January 12

Qualifying 2 – 11:47am – 15 mins

Race 2 – 3:04pm – 18 laps (40 mins)

Race 3 – 6:57pm – 23 laps (45 mins)

Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship entry list

#3 – Zack Scoular – Mtec Motorsport

#4 – Arvid Lindblad – M2 Competition

#5 – Patrick Heuzenroeder – Mtec Motorsport

#8 – Matias Zagazeta – M2 Competition

#9 – Nicholas Monteiro – Mtec Motorsport

#13 – Barrett Wolfe – Giles Motorsport

#14 – Josh Pierson – Mtec Motorsport

#15 – Nicolas Stati – Kiwi Motorsport

#17 – Nikita Johnson – M2 Competition

#22 – Jett Bowling – Kiwi Motorsport

#23 – Michael Shin – M2 Competition

#32 – Shawn Rashid – Mtec Motorsport

#41 – Alex Crosbie – Giles Motorsport

#69 – Sebastian Manson – M2 Competition

#77 – YEH, RUI-HENG (Enzo Yeh) – M2 Competition

#87 – Will Brown – Giles Motorsport

#88 – James Lawley – Kiwi Motorsport

When did Brown last race open-wheelers?

It’s been several years since his last open-wheel racing start, which came in the now-defunct S5000 series in the 2019 exhibition races at Sandown and The Bend.

Brown has experience in Formula Ford and Formula 4, winning the latter series in 2016.

How many races is Brown contesting in New Zealand?

Brown will race at Taupo (January 10-12), Hampton Downs (17-19) and Highlands Motorsport Park (February 7-9) for the New Zealand Grand Prix.

Brown will head back to Australia between events to race in the Bathurst 12 Hour on January 31-February 2.