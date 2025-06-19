The artwork, titled The Gwiyarl, has been designed by Monica Taylor who is a Badimia Yamatji woman from Mount Magnet, the edge of the Western Dessert in Western Australia.

According to WAU, the artwork on both its #2 Ryan Wood and #25 Chaz Mostert Mustangs represents the team’s core values of family, trust and loyalty to each other.

“At the heart of the design is the Australian goanna which holds incredible importance for many Indigenous Australians,” the team explained.

“Known for their speed, the goanna symbolises the fast Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars.

“The artwork tells the story of the different tribes tracking the goanna, following its footprints in the sand to their burrows, where the animal would be dug out, cooked on the coal and shared with their family members.

“Highlighting the importance of family and teamwork, much like the collaboration required by each WAU team member in the pursuit of race wins and championships.

“Monica was lucky enough to have witnessed this with her grandmother when she was a young girl.”

Taylor said the chance to be involved with the Supercars team is an honour.

“Being asked to create this artwork for the Walkinshaw family was a real honour, not just for myself and my artwork but for my whole family,” she said.

“I have 16 grandchildren and for them to be able to see their Nanna’s artwork racing around the country gives them inspiration and shows them that they can achieve anything they put their mind to.

“Showcasing Indigenous art alongside cultural knowledge through the Indigenous round for the V8s shows a place of acceptance for all of us and I am proud to of designed artwork for such a great company like Walkinshaw Andretti United who’s values align with mine around family, acceptance and knowledge sharing.”