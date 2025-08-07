Fullwood will compete in the colours of Queensland-based company John West Logistics, which has been a sponsor of the squad for the last two years.

“I’m pretty excited to have JWL step up as a major sponsor for QR,” said Fullwood, who enters Ipswich amid a strong run of form for the #14 entry.

“They’ve been awesome supporters of the team for a few years now and this is a big moment for them, especially in their home town.

“The car looks racey, the black and the red really create a mean livery.

“It’ll be great to get out on track in front of the Queensland fans and hopefully carry the momentum we’ve had in the last few rounds.

“I’m confident we can keep building on the foundation we have.”

Fullwood’s car has run a range of different primary sponsors this season after Middy’s scaled back its support.

Team boss Jones added: “We’ve had an excellent relationship with John and the team at John West Logistics for the last couple of years and it’s exciting to have them join us as a major sponsor for QR.

“The car looks fantastic in the JWL colours and I’m grateful for the support they’ve shown already.

“They’ll have a few of their employees and customers at the track over the weekend and we’ll give them the chance to come through the garage and see the car up close and get a real sense of what Supercars racing is all about.”