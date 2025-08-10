The 18-time race winner is set to make his 300th Supercars start at Queensland Raceway later today.

That has prompted Tickford to switch his Monster Energy-backed Mustang from its traditional #6 to #300.

“I feel very fortunate to be bringing up my 300th race start this weekend,” said Waters.

“I love racing no matter if it’s on dirt or bitumen, but to have raced for this long in Supercars is very special.

“It is very cool seeing the number 300 go on the car for the Sunday race to mark the milestone.

“The support that Tickford, sponsors, friends and family have played in my career has been huge in getting me to this point today.

“I am super pumped to keep pushing for years to come and work on bringing more success to Tickford Racing.”

Waters has so far proven to be a Tickford ‘lifer’, winning the Super2 title with the team in 2015 before graduating to the main game the following year.

He has been at the Ford squad ever since and recently signed a new deal that will run until at least the end of the 2027 season.

“Cam’s record speaks for itself when you look back over his amazing career in Supercars,” said Tickford’s managing director Rod Nash.

“At Tickford, we have been amazed with how Cam continues to develop that competitive edge he brings every round.

“He has really grown in his time at Tickford into a top talent that features on today’s grid and has delivered fantastic results for the organisation.

“We look forward to continuing the support for Cam and pushing forward as a team to deliver the best results.

“Cam is a great sportsman and really gives back what he has been given to date and it’s a pleasure for the team to continue to work hard with him to make him the champion he deserves to be.”