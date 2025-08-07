The squad revealed the look via social media on Thursday evening in a post that said the car is team owner Betty Klimenko’s “dream livery – murdered out, all black.”

‘Murdered out’ is a slang term for cars that have been given the all-black treatment.

Klimenko quipped at the announcement of Erebus Motorsport’s Supercars entry back in 2012 that she wanted her cars to run in plain black.

She named the team after the Greek God of Darkness and its first Mercedes-AMG E63 Supercar initially tested in matte black before sponsor colours were adopted for the 2013 season.

Erebus is without a full-time sponsor for its #99 machine this year and has run various brands on the car across the year to date.

The Queensland Raceway livery includes promotion of Rural Aid Australia, which provides support – including water, hay and counselling assistance – to rural communities.

Klimenko’s support of the organisation included a $50,000 donation made during last year’s Bathurst 1000 weekend.

The two-time Bathurst winning team owner was in 2022 awarded an Order of Australia for significant service to motorsport and to charitable organisations.