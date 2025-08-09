Hughes’ Holden Commodore was collected in the drivers’ side doors by an out-of-control Mason Kelly at the Turn 3 hairpin on the second lap.

The 20-year-old Hughes was able to walk away from the accident, although was seen holding his left arm before being sent to the medical centre.

“I’m a little bit sore in the shoulder but considering the size of the hit, I’m all good,” Hughes told Speedcafe after returning to the paddock.

Clearly shaken by the size of the impact, Hughes is now being taken to Brisbane’s Wesley Hospital for further assessments on the shoulder.

“I had no idea it was coming. I turned into the corner, was on a bit of a roll and then got hit,” he recounted of the crash.

A massive shunt on Lap 2 lead to a lengthy safety car stint. Mason and Jarrod are out of the cars and OK.#Super2 pic.twitter.com/ATKnKkhULF — Dunlop Super2 Series (@Dunlop_Series) August 9, 2025

Hughes did not initially respond to team boss Terry Wyhoon on the radio, causing anxious moments for the Image Racing squad.

Wyhoon told Speedcafe the damage to the car will likely require a complete rebuild at Erebus’ remote fabrication shop in Mount Gambier, South Australia.

The hit was concentrated in the right-rear door, causing significant damage to the chassis.

Hughes will take no further part in this weekend’s Super2 round.

He’s scheduled to return to Queensland Raceway next week, sharing a Camaro with Craig Lowndes in the TA2 Enduro.