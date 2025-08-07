Matt Stone Racing has unveiled a Sinopec livery on its #4 Chevrolet Camaro ahead of opening practice at Queensland Raceway on Friday.

“It’s a huge privilege to welcome Sinopec onboard for the Ipswich event,” said team owner Stone.

“Their global footprint and expertise in fuels and lubricants align perfectly with the high-performance demands of Supercars racing.

“The new red livery looks incredible, and I can’t wait for it to hit the track as Team Sinopec.”

Colin Osborne, National Sales Manager, ILD-Sinopec, also enthused over the deal.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Cameron Hill and the MSR team at such a fan-favourite round,” he said.

“The Supercars platform offers a dynamic way to showcase our premium products and commitment to performance.

“We’re looking forward to seeing Team Sinopec light up the track at Ipswich.”