The Triple Eight star was the penultimate driver on track in the Top 10 session, stopping the clocks at 1:08.3493s.

That pulled 0.4629s from the earlier benchmark set by Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford driver Ryan Wood.

Qualifying pacesetter Anton De Pasquale had no answer for it, either, slotting into fourth behind Feeney, Wood and Will Brown.

Feeney now has 13 poles for the season and can’t be beaten in the year-long tally.

“I knew we’ve had a fast car all weekend. I always love these Shootouts, I think that’s four in a row now this year,” he said.

“It’s bloody awesome and to do it by nearly half a second around here at QR is fantastic in front of my friends and family. I’ve got my nan up here watching and everyone upstairs.

“It’s fantastic to wrap up the Boost pole award already this year, it’s pretty awesome.”

Wood was the big improver in the session having been the fourth man on track.

He shot to the top by 0.5269s and watched on as a series of drivers fell short of his effort before Feeney denied him pole.

Triple Eight wildcard Zach Bates performed solidly in his first Shootout, securing fifth on the grid following a stunning third in regular qualifying.

“How good. I’m so stoked,” he said moments after going provisionally third with his lap.

“After yesterday I knew the car had it, I just had to get it all together. It’s fantastic to be here, it’s all I’ve wanted to do my whole life.”

Brodie Kostecki, James Golding, Cameron Hill, Chaz Mostert and David Reynolds will start sixth through 10th for the 200km race.

Mostert was on track directly after WAU teammate Wood but was more than half a second adrift of the young charger.

“I just couldn’t bring the tyre in,” Mostert lamented. “Obviously, Woody was able to and did a fantastic job, pretty frustrated with myself, to be honest.”

Kostecki was among those to run the Shootout on used rubber and was 0.888s from the ultimate pole time.

