The Supercheap Auto-backed Triple Eight Camaro ended the session with the third fastest time, booking the Supercars rookie a place in the Top 10 Shootout.

“It’s insane,” said Bates, who qualified 21st and 13th for Saturday’s two races, which he finished 16th and 17th respectively.

“We knew the car could do it, it was just me sorting myself out. The Supercheap Auto Triple Eight crew have done a fantastic job, it’s good to reward them with that.

“In that last race yesterday, we were running pretty good and then fell off with the tyre, but nonetheless it’s good to be in the Shootout.”

De Pasquale’s pace-setting effort of 1:08.1543s was 0.0347s quicker than Feeney’s best, with Bates 0.1115s behind the Team 18 driver.

Also making the Shootout were Will Brown, Brodie Kostecki, Chaz Mostert, Ryan Wood, James Golding, Cameron Hill and David Reynolds.

Bates had sat atop the order ahead of the final runs in the dying minutes with 1:08.5758s – a time that ultimately would not have been good enough to make the Shootout field.

The 21-year-old is on double duties this weekend and headed into Supercars qualifying moments after setting the 11th fastest time in the Super2 qualifying session.

Bates is being coached by seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner Craig Lowndes ahead of teaming up with the legend in the Bend 500 and Bathurst 1000 Endurance Cup events.

“He got out of the Super2, he was disappointed in himself because he wasn’t able to execute that, but to bounce back and reset, he’s excelled,” Lowndes said.

Richie Stanaway was on the wrong side of the Top 10 cut-off in 11th, a disappointing outcome after the Kiwi was fourth in the earlier Q1 segment.

Q1 proved a disaster for Tickford Racing as both Cam Waters (19th) and Thomas Randle (23rd) were eliminated.

“Just not quick enough,” lamented Waters ahead of his 300th career race start. “We thought we made some gains yesterday. It’s just this tyre we’re struggling a bit on.”

Among others out in Q1 included Brad Jones Racing trio Andre Heimgartner (20th), Jaxon Evans (21st) and Bryce Fullwood (25th) and Grove Racing’s Race 1 podium getter Kai Allen (22nd).

The Top 10 Shootout will take place from 11:40am, with Feeney aiming to secure the $50,000 award for most poles in the season.

Results: Ipswich Super440 Race 3 qualifying