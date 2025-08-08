Ford and its current engine supplier, the Dick Johnson Racing-run Motorsport Powertrains (MPT), are currently undergoing an urgent investigation into reliability, with an eye on the Bathurst 1000.

It was prompted by a crankshaft failure for James Courtney in Townsville, renewing fears over that particular part following the infamous pre-Bathurst rush to source new cranks for the Ford fleet last year.

Some teams have already started taking precautionary measures ahead of the upcoming endurance season, such as Walkinshaw Andretti United electing to not run its Gen3 Mustangs at a sponsor ride day scheduled at Queensland Raceway next Wednesday, in order to keep miles of its two race motors.

Earlier this week Ford Performance told Speedcafe that Triple Eight – which will take over the Ford engine supply next year – is playing no role in the current investigation.

Whincup, however, offered a very different view today, outlining how Triple Eight is “all over” the situation – despite the fact it is officially a General Motors team until the end of 2025.

“We’re absolutely all over it, all over every part of it,” said Whincup.

“Because we are obviously going to take on the engine program next year and for us, we’re ordering inventory right now. So if that inventory is changing, we need to be across it and know all about it.

“We’re more involved than anybody because we want to get it right. To make sure it’s good for the sport come the end of the year and, of course, that we’ve got a very, very good, solid package for 2026 as well. No, we’re all over it.

“There is a few obvious areas that is causing the issue.

“We’ll just apply good old-fashioned engineering science to the decisions and endorse the changes that are required and work with Ford Performance and also MPT to influence those decisions and make sure we’re heading in the direction we all feel is the right way.”

GM recently outlined that it has no issue with Triple Eight starting early on its Ford program, as long as it delivers one last title for the brand come November.

David Cauchi, meanwhile said his in-form Grove Racing team also has a close eye on this latest pre-Great Race Ford reliability saga.

“Any time you have any failure on the race car, whether it’s engine or any other component, it’s always concerning and needs to be taken very seriously – and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” he said.

“There’s a lot we probably don’t fully understand yet, but there are a few pieces of the puzzle that are pointing towards what the problem is, and there are some solutions out there.

“It’s not ideal to be having that again. It feels a bit like deja vu, a couple of rounds out before Bathurst. But we’ll manage it as best as we can. And I’m sure we’ll be fine going around racing at the next few big events.”