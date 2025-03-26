Supercars star Le Brocq is set to pilot the Vast Motorsport BMW M3 in what will be his debut at the Easter enduro.

He’ll be joined by car owner and V8 SuperUtes regular Amar Sharma, and multiple V8 Ute Series champion and former Bathurst 1000 privateer Grant Johnson.

Le Brocq recently got his first taste of the M3 during a test at Queensland Raceway.

“It’s cool,” he said in a video released by the team.

“The M3 is an absolute weapon, a bunch of fun. I haven’t done a lot in a proddie car before. When Amar gave us the call up to come and have a crack at the Bathurst 6 Hour I was pretty pumped about it.

“It’s going to be very different driving here at QR compared to Bathurst. But it’s a bunch of fun, it moves around, it’s actually got a but more grunt than what I thought, and a decent little tyre on the thing that holds on pretty well.”

Bowe, meanwhile, will add to his long list of Bathurst starts in a Ford Mustang run by Braydan Willmington Motorsports.

The brand new car will be shared between Bowe, team owner Braydan Willmington – son of former touring car privateer Garry Wilmington – and David Murphy.

“I’ve known Braydan since he was a little kid terrorising the pit area at Wakefield Park,” Bowe said.

“I love him and his family. Gaz was one of the most dedicated privateers when privateers were really exactly that! I’m so looking forward to racing at Bathurst for the 39th year in a row – with my friends!

“How time has flown, but my love and passion for racing is still as strong as ever!

“David has one of our famous DJR Falcons from the 1990s. He is a ripper bloke and we are friends. He drives really well, so I’m excited by what we might experience.

“The Bathurst 6 Hour is one of the best events of the year, in my opinion – 70 cars of way different spec, just like the old days! A true showroom showdown.”

The Bathurst 6 Hour takes place on April 18-20.