The 2010 champion has begun turning his attention towards a career in real estate and told 9News he is preparing for a future outside the sport.

Courtney is in his first year with the Blanchard Racing Team after a three-year spell with Tickford Racing.

Soon, Courtney will pass the baton and take on a new challenge of his own.

“Real estate is actually my first real job now because racing has been my whole life up until now,” Courtney told 9News.

“I'm coming towards the end of the racing side of my life and I saw [real estate] as a natural progression.

“I've always had a massive interest in real estate, whether it's buying and selling my own houses.

“I'll finish this year and do next year then that'll be it for me full-time,” he added.

“I've had a hugely successful career, had a great time doing it all and I want to end it on my terms.”

By the time his full-time driving career ends, Courtney will have spent 20 years in Supercars.

He made his debut in 2005 with the Holden Racing Team and earned a full-time drive with Stone Brothers Racing the following year.

After making 14 podium appearances, Courtney claimed his first Supercars win in just his third season at Queensland Raceway in 2008.

Courtney left the team at the end of that year to join Dick Johnson Racing and in 2010 shocked the Supercars paddock by beating Jamie Whincup to the title in a thrilling finale.

He went on to reunite with the Holden Racing Team in 2010 but couldn't replicate the same success there.

After nine seasons, he and the team parted company with just six wins together and a best drivers' championship finish of sixth in 2014.

Courtney contested all of one weekend with Tekno Autosports in 2020 before joining Tickford Racing after a COVID-induced break.

He remained with the former factory Ford team until the end of 2023 before joining his current Blanchard Racing Team.

Courtney will race this weekend at the Sydney SuperNight on July 19-21.