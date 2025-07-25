Thirty years ago in Braga, Portugal, Courtney became the first Australian to win a World Karting Championship when he sealed the junior title. Two years later, in Salbris, France, Courtney won the Formula A Senior World Championship to become the only Australian ever to win world titles at both Junior and Senior level.

On Thursday, at the Ipswich Kart Club before the 50th round of the Australian Kart Championship, Troy Hunt and the team at Tony Kart Australia put together a 2025 Tony Kart with a 1995-inspired for Courtney to drive.

“It has scratched an itch,” said the 2010 Supercars champion. “I want to jump back in and do another 10 laps.

“It’s very different to my Snowy River Caravans Supercar. It takes a bit of getting used to with no front brakes. It’s rough, there is no suspension, but it’s tons of fun!”

The original race gear from the 1990s came out, with Courtney wearing his 1997 title-winning suit and helmet for the demo laps.

The occasion proved popular with people lining the fence to the highly-accomplished Courtney back at the wheel of a kart.