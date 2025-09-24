The 29-year-old has issued a statement affirming he will leave the PremiAir Racing squad that he joined midway through 2022.

As reported by Speedcafe earlier this week, Golding is expected to join the Blanchard Racing Team in place of the retiring James Courtney.

Golding said the decision to move on from PremiAir was not an easy one.

“I am grateful to PremiAir Racing for giving me the opportunity to get back into the Supercars Championship,” Golding said.

“The past few years have been an invaluable experience for me as a driver.

“The journey has certainly had its challenges with the team still in the early stages of its development, but I’ve learned a great deal along the way that has helped me grow both on and off the track.

“I want to thank everyone at PremiAir Racing and all the sponsors for their support over the years. We’ve shared some great memories together, and I’m proud of our achievements.

“At the same time, I feel it’s the right moment to take the next step in my career. This hasn’t been an easy decision, but one that I believe is best for my long-term future.

“My focus now is on the remainder of the season and delivering the best results I possibly can.”

PremiAir Racing is expected to undertake a double driver change next season with Richie Stanaway also unlikely to return.

The team is understood to have lined up a deal with Jayden Ojeda, while Declan Fraser is the favourite to land the second seat.

Team owner Peter Xiberras said at the AirTouch 500 that he won’t lock in his line-up until after next month’s Bathurst 1000.