Ngatoa, 23, completed his first Gen3 laps on Monday at Sydney Motorsport Park with PremiAir Racing as part of an official ride day.

Although it marked his first Gen3 hitout, Ngatoa has had a taste of a Gen2-spec Holden ZB Commodore with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

The hit-out comes with a view towards a Super2 Series programme with PremiAir Racing next year.

“It was just awesome,” said Ngatoa.

“I can't thank Peter [Xiberras] and the team enough. My first lap, I couldn't believe the difference between going from the single seaters to the supercar.

“Every single lap I just enjoyed it and I didn't really want to get out of the car, so it was an awesome experience and I want to do more.

“I want to be able to do a complete Super2 campaign,” he added.

“Whether that be one or two years and just be on the ladder of progression to get into Supercars.”

Ngatoa is eager to join his mates Ryan Wood and Matt Payne on the Supercars grid in years to come.

Born in New Zealand's central north island, the Martonite finished runner-up to Payne in the 2021 Castrol Toyota Racing Series before pursuing opportunities in S5000 and Formula Regional competitions.

“We're all mates and it's just more fun seeing your mates and racing hard against them,” said Ngatoa of Payne and Wood.

“The few laps I did today, Matt Payne was all up my mirrors. It's good fun and I just want to get out there.”

“The single seater stuff is cool and I still really enjoy it but I've always watched Supercars,” he added.

“It's such a big thing in New Zealand and Australia that when you're young you sit down and you watch Bathurst every year.

“I always knew you could do the transition from single seaters to touring cars and it's not too much of a step up. That's what I want to do. I want to get into Supercars.”