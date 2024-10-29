Two of the major lot buyers at Friday night’s Pirtek Legends Night saw their “donations” come to life during Sunday’s 250km Supercars race.

Caltex’s Cris Gilespie paid $20,000 for a ride in Craig Lowndes 2015 Bathurst-winning Red Bull car, which carries major Caltex branding and which will be used in an up-coming competition giveaway.

He also paid $13,500 for Brodie Kostecki’s helmet which was specially prepared for the event, which had major support from Lloyds auctions and Speedcafe.com and which paid tribute to touring car legend Dick Johnson.

Featured Videos

As part of the prize, Gillespie had the chance to put a brand on the chin of the helmet, which was utilised by RSEA safety and workwear.

As a massive bonus, Kostecki won the race and his helmet received plenty of in-car camera vision as he basically led the race from start to finish.

“I thought the price for the helmet was pretty reasonable, but for Brodie to then go and win the race and have all that in-car coverage was just a massive bonus for RSEA,” said Gillespie.

“To have the chance to buy a ride in that 2015 Bathurst-winning car just doesn’t come along every day and might not come along again.

“Overall it was a cracking night and raised a lot of money for a great cause.”

Ironically, Kostecki, made a purchase of his own on Friday night when he bought a ride in a Triple Eight Gen3 Camaro with either Will Brown or Broc Fenney.

“It was all a bit of fun and raised a great amount of money for Motorsport Ministries,” said Kostecki.

“I am glad we had such a strong result, got some TV coverage for the Lot winner and now he owns a race-winning Supercars helmet.”

Leading Gold Coast young entrepreneur and community leader, Mannu Kala, won an auction item for the privilege of waving the chequered flag in Sunday’s final Supercars race at the iconic Gold Coast 500.

He is the co-founder of the KnG Group and several successful start-ups, especially in the field of healthcare.

He has been ranked in the leading handful of young entrepreneurs in Australia for the last couple of years and serves several community-based organisations.

“The inaugural Pirtek Legends night was fantastic, and there were some amazing lots up for auction, but the flag waving really got my attention,” said Kala.

“The Gold Coast is a spectacular stage for motorsport – its energy and passion are world-class, and it’s a premier destination on the global motorsport calendar.

“As a Gold Coaster, how could you do anything cooler than waving the flag at the Gold Coast 500?

“The marshals were great and gave me the flag when we were done, which Brodie (Kostecki), Broc (Feeney), and Will (Brown) all signed for me.

“They were also very gracious in having a picture with me on the podium. The whole thing was such a cool experience.”

The night was also highlighted by two generous cash donations of $10,000 from US-based Australian GT racer Kenny Habul and former two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Tony Longhurst.

The inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night was such a success, raising more than $A200,000 for Motorsport Ministries, that next year’s event has already been confirmed for Friday October 24 at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa, with tickets going on sale to the public in a few months time.

Auction items – amounts raised

Lot 1: Brodie Kostecki Helmet: $13,500

Lot 2: Wave the flag at Sunday’s race: $10,000

Lot 3: JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa package: $5000

Lot 4: Scott McLaughlin Oval-winning gloves: $7,500

Lot 5: Porsche experience and Michelin Tyres: $4,700

Lot 6; Patrizicourse Karting package: $17,000

Lot 7: Indy 500 Raffle Tickets: $2,000

Lot 8: Ride with Craig Lowndes: $20,000

Lot 9: Parramatta stadium package: $3,500

Lot 10: Highlands Motorsport Park package: $15,000

Lot 11: Flag -signed by V8 era champions 1993-2023: $6000

Lot 12: Vailo Adelaide 500 corporate package: $7000

Lot 13: 3-DAY ASM AND JW marriott Package: $7000

Lot 14: 12-person Box at MCG: $6,500

Lot 15: Round of golf for four people at Cathedral Lodge: $10,500

Lot 16: Private Dinner at DJR workshop with 2025 team: $9,500

Lot 17: IMAGE 1 -BIG BANGERS: $1,700

Lot 18: IMAGE 2 – FLYING NORM: $700

Lot 19: IMAGE 3 – Porsche LeMans: $700

Lot 20: IMAGE 4 – FAREWELL Pukekohe: $1,200

Lot 21: IMAGE 5 – Oh, Brother: $600

Lot 22: IMAGE 6 – Lowndes rollover: $700

Lot 23: Corporate day at Norwell Motorplex: $16,500

Extra Lots

Ride in Triple Eight car at Queensland Raceway: $3,500

Framed Dick Johnson poem #1: $3000

Framed Dick Johnson poem #17: $5000

Brodie Kostecki Bathurst winners hat: $1000

Ride with Brodie Kostecki at Queensland Raceway, Tuesday, Oct 29: $2,500

Sculpture – James Corbett: $7,500

Painting – Greg McNeil: $5,500