The sign signifying Cowangie as the hometown of the six-time Bathurst 1000 winner and Supercars Hall of Famer has been reported missing this evening.

“Some pretty ordinary news from Cowangie tonight. Some lowlife has decided to cut off and steal the ‘Hometown of Larry Perkins’ sign,” read a post from PE.

“This must’ve been inside the last 24-48 hours. If anyone has any information on this sign please write us a message.

“If you have stolen it, return it to the highway and no questions asked. If you see it for sale, send us a message.

“The local community and CWA put this sign up originally and it’s poor form whoever has done this.”

The longstanding sign has been updated over the years, with the current version installed in 2020.

Cowangie is situated on a section of the Mallee Highway in the Sunraysia region of Victoria near the South Australian border.