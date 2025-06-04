The Blue Oval is running a showcase event with its Dark Horse R-specification Mustangs as a support to the French classic, featuring drivers from around the world.

McLeod adds to the already confirmed starters from Australia and New Zealand featuring Tony Quinn, Tim Miles, David Wall, Keith Kassulke, Hadrian Morrall and Andrew Miedecke.

Miedecke has co-ordinated the effort as part of his role as the Australian importer for Multimatic, which builds various race-spec Mustangs on behalf of Ford.

Super2 Series race winner McLeod will arrive at Le Mans for the June 11-14 event following his European racing debut last weekend at Spa-Francorchamps.

There he shared a Bas Koeten Racing BMW GT4 to victory in the Supercar Challenge.

“My ultimate goal is to race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans,” said McLeod. “I’m focused on gaining as much international endurance experience as possible.”

The Mustang Challenge Invitational field is expected to feature up to 40 cars dispatched from the United States.

International stars confirmed to compete include six-time Olympic gold medallist cycling great Sir Chris Hoy, Top Gear host Chris Harris and drifting champion Tanner Foust.

Ford plans to launch its Mustang Challenge one-make series in Australia next year, adding to the marque’s local motorsport presence.