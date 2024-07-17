The Super2 Series regular will join Tickford Racing at the Panasonic Air Conditioning Sydney SuperNight on July 19-21.

His #5 Ford Mustang will carry naming rights sponsorship from Fiducian Group and a slew of supporters from his development series programme.

Tickford Racing has also confirmed Dalton will be engineered by experienced head Dilan Talabani.

“I'm really grateful to have all my partners come across from Super2 to back me in my debut Supercars race,” said Dalton.

“It can't be understated how important they are in allowing drivers to step up to the main game and provide opportunities for myself and other young drivers.”

Dalton said making his main game debut at Sydney Motorsport Park makes a lot of sense given his experience at the circuit.

“Sydney is like a home track to me,” he said.

“I've done more laps there than anywhere else, so I'm feeling comfortable heading into the weekend.”

Dalton is the first driver out of the new-look Tickford Autosport programme to start a Supercars race.

He continues a long list of names to graduate from the Super2 Series to the Tickford Racing set-up — a list that includes Thomas Randle, Broc Feeney, and Cameron Waters.

“I'm thrilled to see one of our Autosport drivers make their debut in Supercars,” said Tickford Racing CEO Simon Brookhouse.

“This milestone highlights the effectiveness of our development program and the hard work put in by everyone involved.

“We have full confidence in Lochie's abilities and are excited to see him compete at this level. We know he will do us proud.”

Supercars resumes at the Sydney SuperNight with a 90-minute practice on Friday from 5pm AEST.

Supercars will have qualifying at 2:50pm AEST on Saturday followed by a top 10 shootout at 4:55pm then the solitary night race beginning at 7:35pm AEST.

Sunday's format is mirrored with qualifying at 12:05pm AEST, the top 10 shootout at 1:40pm, and the race at 4:05pm. Both races are scheduled to run for 51 laps.