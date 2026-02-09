The Supercars Hall of Famers have been confirmed to drive the iconic dayglo red and chrome cars in a re-enactment of Triple Eight’s 1-2 finish in the 2010 Bathurst 1000.

Adelaide organisers announced last year that the cars, both restored and owned by Eggleston Motorsport, will feature at the event.

Lowndes is a regular at the festival but the addition of Whincup, whose team is currently celebrating its new partnership with Ford, is a coup.

The stars will drive the VE Commodores on the event’s Victoria Park loop circuit and reflect on the famous Bathurst result in the Grand Marque.

Lowndes won the race alongside Mark Skaife while Whincup was partnered by Steve Owen.

The triumph placed Triple Eight alongside the legendary Moffat Ford Dealers (1977) and Holden Dealer Team (1984) in recording a Bathurst form finish.

It came in Triple Eight’s first year after defecting from Ford to Holden, a move the team has reversed with its 2026 move to Mustangs.

The Adelaide Motorsport Festival will take place from February 28-March 1, with the 1-2 finish to be replicated on the opening day.

Lowndes will also drive an Arrows A10B Formula 1 car – a car he sampled at the 2025 event.