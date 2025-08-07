Adelaide event organisers have installed an ambassador for the event each year since its return in 2022, with Scott McLaughlin, Craig Lowndes and Greg Murphy previously filling the role.

Ambrose won five Adelaide races between 2003 and 2005 as part of a golden run at Ford team Stone Brothers Racing that netted a pair of championship titles.

The Tasmanian subsequently elected to quit Supercars for a nine-year NASCAR career, before making one more Adelaide 500 start as pat of a brief comeback with DJR Team Penske in 2015.

This year the Adelaide 500 has become the Adelaide Grand Final which will cap Supercars’ new Finals Series.

“I have many great memories in Adelaide, and it will be a special experience to return with Tabitha as ‘Fanbassadors’ of the bp Adelaide Grand Final,” said Ambrose.

“I’ve always looked back on the event as being one of the greatest motorsport spectacles. For it to elevate to a grand final format, it will definitely be a must-visit event for all fans.

“I’ve seen up-close how cut-throat and nail-biting a finals format can be in NASCAR, and I’m excited to see that playout to decide the Supercars champion alongside Tabitha.”

Tabitha, 19, is currently climbing her way up the racing ladder competing in a Formula Ford backed by Pirtek, and is eager to experience the Adelaide event.

“I’ve heard many great stories from Dad’s wins in 2004 and 2005 in Adelaide, and everyone I’ve raced or worked alongside has raved on about the event,” she said.

“Motorsport is such a unique, high-speed high-reward sport, and I’m excited to attend the BP Adelaide Grand Final for the first time under its new championship crowning format where that will be on display.

“As both a racing driver and a fan, being able to see the Adelaide street circuit for its 40th anniversary will be a nice moment, joining many other families and generations of fans that have supported us and the event.”

Mark Warren, CEO of the South Australian Motor Sport Board said securing the Ambrose duo as Fanbassadors is a coup for the event.

Their duties will include greeting fans and sharing insights on the event’s social media channels.

“To have Marcos return to the event he once dominated with his NASCAR ties, alongside Tabitha who represents the next generation of motorsport stars speaks to the calibre of the event we offer,” he said.

“The elevation to a grand final is monumental for the BP Adelaide Grand Final and the sport, and as seen by Marcos and Tabitha’s interest, we expect it to be an entertaining experience at every corner for all motorsport and sporting fans.”

The 2025 BP Adelaide Grand Final will take place from November 27-30.