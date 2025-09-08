Winterbottom, 44, returns to Supercars co-driving duties for the first time since his debut campaign in 2003 at Stone Brothers Racing.

A subsequent 21-year stint as a full-time driver came to a sudden, and in his view premature, end when he was replaced at Team 18 at the end of 2024.

Winterbottom expected to race on with the Charlie Schwerkolt-owned squad and has slammed the conduct of its management, including in his recently released book.

The 2015 Supercars champion is itching to hit the track at the AirTouch 500 at The Bend this weekend but denies he has a point to prove.

“I’ve been looking forward to getting back in the car,” said Winterbottom, whose role at Tickford has included mentoring its Super2 drivers.

“I’ve been at the track, so I’ve still been connected and getting my racing fix, but there’s nothing like getting back behind the [wheel].

“I haven’t got anything to prove, but I do want to win a race again. It’s been a while, so the fire in the belly is bigger than ever.

“Working with those young guys in Super2 has kind of reinvigorated me to find that love for the sport and the passion, and I’m ready to go.”

Winterbottom’s much-hyped return to the Tickford team in which he raced from 2006-2018 has given it a powerhouse line-up in the #6 Monster Energy Mustang.

The duo will start the weekend among the favourites regardless of whether the Mustangs receive a last-minute aerodynamic adjustment in the name of parity.

Winterbottom’s last victory came midway through 2023 – a result that snapped a winless streak that stretch almost seven years.

“On our day, we’re good enough, obviously, to do the job. But there’s some good drivers, good teams,” said Winterbottom.

“It’s going to be tough, no doubt, but I back Cam all the way, he’s one of my good mates, and I know he’s very talented.

“If I can do my job properly and the team gives us a good car, we’re definitely a chance.”

Waters enters The Bend fourth in the championship but has not won since a spectacular clean sweep of Sydney Motorsport Park’s opening round.

Revised rules for the enduros this year allow co-drivers to start the races, while their minimum lap requirement has also been increased.

“Frosty’s role is super important,” said Waters.

“He can start the race. He’s done more starts than me, and just having someone you can rely on that has a super amount of experience is super important.

“So, we’ll definitely be relying on him to do the start, I hate doing the starts, and hopefully get us in a good position through the race.”

Waters’ former co-driver James Moffat has been shifted into Tickford’s #55 Castrol Mustang alongside Thomas Randle in what is also expected to be a highly competitive entry.